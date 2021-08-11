Greenwich Land Trust Receives Land Donation at Willowmere Point

Greenwich Land Trust (GLT) has received a donation of land from Susan and Dean Allen adjacent to its Willowmere Parmelee Preserve in Riverside. Though small, the conservation value of Willowmere Parmelee Allen Preserve is mighty. With the amount of development along the coast of Greenwich and Connecticut as a whole, conserving more than a half-acre of intertidal salt marsh habitat is vital to the ecological health of our coastal areas.