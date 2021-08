It has been nearly two years since Jack Dorsey announced plans to explore switching Twitter from its current setup as a centralized platform controlled by one company to a distributed protocol project that anyone can build on -- called Bluesky. This was especially exciting to me, since some of Jack's thoughts were inspired by my "Protocols, not Platforms" paper. There hasn't been that much news on Bluesky since then -- leading many to insist that the project was going nowhere. However, there have been plenty of things happening behind the scenes -- at least somewhat complicated by the whole pandemic thing. In January of this year, an "Ecosystem Review" document was published.