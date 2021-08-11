Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

This Chromebook is perfect for students, and it’s only $159 today

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no shortage of laptop deals from different retailers, but students who want to purchase a new machine for the upcoming academic year should be looking at back-to-school laptop deals for affordable but still reliable options. However, if these offers are still beyond your budget, you should check out Chromebook deals, such as Walmart’s $80 discount for the Lenovo Chromebook S330, bringing its price down to just $159 from its original price of $239.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Stocks#Mediatek#This Hp Chromebook#Thinkpad#Qled#Intel Celeron#Digital Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Video GamesEW.com

Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play

As many of us gear up to return to offices or schools in person, we may find ourselves in need of new gadgets to help us be better organized and efficient. At the same time, many of us have developed new interests during quarantine ー whether they be in art, video games, or new television genres ー that we would still like to keep up. Luckily, Walmart has marked down prices on gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets that are perfect for both work and play.
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away the Inspiron 15 laptop in back-to-school sale

The start of the new school year is fast approaching, and if you’re among the students or parents who are looking for laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Dell laptop deals. Dell’s laptops are reliable and durable, and they’re more affordable through discounts like Dell’s $270 price cut for the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus, bringing the laptop’s price down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
ComputersCNET

Best laptop 2021: 15 best laptops we recommend in 2021

We've tested dozens of different models in order to help you narrow your search for the best laptop, which doesn't need to be an expensive, confusing process. A lot of laptops get reviewed at CNET and we have more specialized lists you can check out while you're shopping, including the best gaming laptops, 15-inch laptops, two-in-ones and Chromebooks, as well as the best laptops for college students, the best laptop for creatives and the best MacBook Pro alternatives for the Windows set. And if you need to stay as low as possible on the price of a new laptop computer, check out our picks for budget laptops and budget gaming laptops. This list is periodically updated.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically handing out Fitbit smartwatches today

Summer provides countless opportunities to catch up on your health and fitness regimen, or start a new one, and one of the best ways to get going is with these Fitbit deals. Right now, at Best Buy, they are practically giving away Fitbit smart watches: you can save $30 on a Fitbit Charge 4, save $30 on a Fitbit Versa 3, and save $70 on a Fitbit Sense. These incredible offers can not only save you money, they can help upgrade your fitness and help monitor your health. Save huge, and increase your wellness potential by a factor of fun, right now at Best Buy.
ComputersDigital Trends

Staples is practically handing out HP back-to-school laptops

Now is the perfect time to grab some crazy deals on back-to-school gear, including laptops and desktop computers. There are some awesome HP laptop deals available, for instance. You could opt for a power-heavy machine for gaming and graphics editing, or you could go with something more lightweight that’s easier to lug back and forth between home and school.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

One of our favorite 4K TVs just got a giant discount at Walmart

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV, we’ve found an awesome deal for you. One of our favorite 4K TVs in recent times — the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series — is down to just $600 right now at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $700, it was a pretty great deal to start with but with $100 off, it just got even more appealing. With some great hardware that’s punching above its price point, this is a great 4K TV set for your living room, den, or pretty much anywhere else in your home. Let’s take a look into why it’s so great so you can snap it up while stocks last.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

If you want the portability you can get from tablet deals and the performance available from laptop deals, but your budget is enough for just one device, you might want to take advantage of one of these Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices will let you enjoy the best of both worlds so you don’t have to choose. If you’re interested, you can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy at $230 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to $799 from its original price of $1,029.
ComputersDigital Trends

One of our favorite Chromebooks just got a massive price cut at Staples

The laptop deals that retailers are offering online come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from cheap to expensive. However, if your budget is very tight, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. The Chrome OS-powered devices are more affordable than traditional laptops, and they’re perfect for students and new professionals. If you’re interested, check out Staples’ $20 discount for the Acer Chromebook 311, which brings its price down to $220 from its original price of $240.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

This $299 Chromebook is one of the best back to school deals we've seen yet - but it ends tonight

Best Buy is well known for offering cheap Chromebook deals, but right now we're seeing some particularly strong discounts on budget machines courtesy of the summer's back to school sales. However, the best offer sits on a Lenovo 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook, now down to just $299 (was $499). The catch here, though, is that this discount will expire at midnight ET so you'll need to move fast.
ComputersCNET

Windows 11 will be free to download. Here's how to get Microsoft's new OS

Windows 11 could be coming soon, and if you're already a Windows 10 user, the upgrade to Microsoft's new operating system will be free. We don't have a formal release date yet, but Windows 11 is expected to roll out during the 2021 holiday season and into 2022. When it arrives you'll be able to update to the new software the same way you usually update Windows 10 as long as your device is compatible and meets the minimum requirements needed.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: Alexa in your car for $19.99, $200 Chromebook, $13 string lights, $190 AirPods Pro, more

There are so many fantastic deals on Amazon this weekend. We sifted through them all to find the very best ones. After all, you should be relaxing this weekend, not digging for discounts! Here are the 10 best deals we can find right now: The Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for $19.99 instead of $50 when you get a refurb The excellent Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 for only $199.99 A shockingly good touchscreen Windows 10 Pro laptop & 128GB microSDXC card bundle for just $229.99 Best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs for an all-time low price of $6 each The crazy...
ComputersTom's Guide

Best Chromebook deals and prices in August 2021

Chromebook deals often feel like a mirage. They're already low-priced, so why would they need to be discounted? However, sales do exist and the world of Chromebook deals gives you ways to save up and down the line, from low-end laptops to attractive 2-in-1s that pack Intel Core CPUs. Plus, with back to school season right around the corner, Chromebook prices will only get better.

Comments / 0

Community Policy