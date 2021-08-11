Davis Avenue Bridge Replacement Project Underway

Recent Construction of Deck Units Signifies Bridge Slated to Reopen On Time. The Davis Avenue Bridge located in Bruce Park is on schedule to reopen September 1 and is projected to be completely finished by Spring of 2022. A major component of this project – setting the precast, prestressed deck units onto the new abutments – was installed and completed on August 2. The bridge re-opening and project completion is dependent on weather and any unforeseen complications.