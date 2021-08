Ready for some cool data visualization? In this part, we’re building our report in accordance with some of the best data viz practices!. When I talk to people who are not deep into the Power BI world, I often get the impression that they think of Power BI as a visualization tool exclusively. While that is true to a certain extent, it seems to me that they are not seeing the bigger picture — or maybe it’s better to say — they see just a tip of an iceberg! This tip of an iceberg is those shiny dashboards, KPI arrows, fancy AI stuff, and so on.