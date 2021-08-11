John Deere helping feed the world through advanced Ag technology
IARN — The team at John Deere continues to share stories about the important role technology and smart machines play in feeding a growing world population. According to Chad Passman – public and industry relations manager of North American Agriculture at John Deere – smart technology in John Deere equipment gives farmers insights to help them quickly make data-driven decisions, backed by science, which can improve their results.kiwaradio.com
Comments / 0