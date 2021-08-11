Cancel
Travel

Norwegian Is Latest Cruise Line to Resume Cruises From the U.S.

By Ben Souza
cruisefever.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian Cruise Line is the latest cruise line to resume cruises from the U.S. and one of their cruise ships is on their first cruise of the year to Alaska. Norwegian Encore departed from Seattle on August 7 for a week long cruise to Alaska. The cruise ship became the first in the industry to berth at the new Wilderness Landing pier at Icy Strait Point, which was built in partnership between NCL’s parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Huna Totem Corporation.

