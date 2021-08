Sean Garrette's last year has been comprised of moments that have catapulted him to global visibility and notoriety. The New York-based aesthetician and skincare influencer was crowned the first ambassador for Fenty Skin last summer and helped the brand educate us all about Rihanna's highly-anticipated skincare innovations. Since then, he's been tapped to work with numerous skincare brands and been featured in every publication you could rattle off. While many people began seeing his face and hearing his name for the first time in 2020, Garrette is far from new to the skincare scene. He has been hustling for a decade—going from working in a spa to running his own—to achieve the career highs he's basking in right now.