First look: The Plot author Jean Hanff Korelitz's next novel is the ultimate unhappy-family story
Jean Hanff Korelitz has been having quite a year. Last fall The Undoing — HBO's adaptation of her 2014 novel You Should Have Known — riveted viewers and nabbed two Emmy nominations. This summer her latest novel, The Plot, became a New York Times best-seller and a Tonight Show Fallon Summer Reads pick (catch her on the show discussing the book tonight). And now EW has a first look at her next literary sensation.ew.com
Comments / 0