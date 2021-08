A recent survey showed that consumers are willing to support grocery stores that actively try to tackle the problem of food waste:. “Once they learned that retail is responsible for 43 billion pounds of food waste each year, nearly three-quarters (72%) said that they would support a grocery store committed to reducing food waste. Prior to learning this, only 27% thought that they could help reduce food waste by supporting a grocery store, but afterward, 49% said that they would feel like they were contributing to the cause by shopping at a store that’s reducing food waste.”