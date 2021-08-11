Cancel
Big Brother houseguests reveal their secret nicknames

By Dalton Ross
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 7 days ago

People get called a lot of names in the Big Brother house (with the absolute worst being the dreaded "Floater" label). And apparently they get called a lot of names outside the house as well — nicknames, that is!. EW has gotten our hands on an exclusive video montage from...

Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

#Nicknames#Big Brother#Get In Trouble#The Diary#I Swear#Mocha Latte
