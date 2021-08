No big Islanders news again during this August mid-week, but Robin Lehner had an interview that shed some light on the summer when he hoped to re-sign with the Islanders while the Islanders...kept stalling. The Isles ended up signing Semyon Varlamov to a long-term deal — twice the length that was apparently on the table for Lehner, it seems — and the way it went down always hinted that the Isles were working on an alternate path while Lehner was more of a fallback.