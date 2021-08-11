Southwest Airlines warns Delta variant is hurting its business

Cancel
The Delta variant of Covid-19 is weighing on Southwest Airlines’ bottom line. The carrier said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that customers this months have been booking fewer flights and are increasingly canceling the trips they’ve already booked. That prompted Southwest to lower its operating revenue estimates for the month to 15% to 20% below what it took in in August 2019. Previous estimates called for a 12% to 17% decline from two years ago.

