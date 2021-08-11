Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hear Kristen Bell sing about being 'f---ing awkward' in Ultra City Smiths first look

By Kristen Baldwin
Posted by 
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 7 days ago

In an exclusive preview of the stop-motion-animation mystery-comedy, the actress voices Donella Pecker, a government official ready to step out of her idiot husband's shadow and run for mayor. The phrase "the best show you're not watching" is inherently flawed. After all, "best" is subjective, and how does anyone who's...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Kurtwood Smith
Person
Jimmi Simpson
Person
Steve Conrad
Person
Dax Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Ultra City Smiths#Amcplus#The Sistine Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Dax Shepard and His Daughter Bond During Adorable Carpool Karaoke Moment

Watch: Dax Shepard "Grateful" for Fan Support After Relapse. Dax Shepard and his daughter are really saying "Hello" in the most playful way possible. The Armchair Expert podcast host gave his 3.4 million Instagram followers a rare look into what he's like as a father to his and Kristen Bell's daughters, 6-year-old Delta and 8-year-old Lincoln. He shared a video of himself and one of his daughters on his profile today, July 20, jamming to Adele's "Hello" as Dax drove in an RV. "I have been in search for a very specific motorhome for a decade," he told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live in January. "It's very hard to get the one I wanted with bunk beds for the girls. And I found it, Jimmy."
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Troubling Photo Sparks Concern For Kristen Bell, Bob Barker ‘Fading Away’, And This Week’s Celeb Health Reports

With almost back-to-back announcements of losing Slipknot founding member Joey Jordison and ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill to the rising Covid cases across the country, health and the fragility of life has been top of mind for many this week. That includes in Hollywood, where there have been a number of stories and reports in the last week concerning the well-being of some beloved stars.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Jason Momoa Reveals His Hygiene Routine

Hollywood — and the Internet — is up in arms as the list of celebs who don't shower daily keeps growing. It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed their bathing routine... or lack thereof. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis proclaimed (via E!), adding, "I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for Kucher, he boasted, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Kunis went on to justify (via People) that she "didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," and noted that she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." Kutcher continued, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." Kristen Bell, for one, agreed, telling The View that when it comes to washing her kids, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink" because "that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Herald

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard stage 'wild' 'Family Game Fight!' for NBC

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard enjoy playing games so much, they're bringing them into a new series. Known for engaging in spirited contests on Ellen DeGeneres' syndicated talk show, the fellow-actor spouses go bigger with their competitive spirit as NBC's "Family Game Fight!" premieres Sunday, Aug. 8 (then settles into its regular slot Wednesday, Aug. 11). Not only hosts and (with DeGeneres, among others) executive producers of the program, Bell and Shepard assist their respective teams -- otherwise consisting of four close acquaintances, be they relatives, friends, co-workers, etc. -- as the squads vie to win $100,000.
KidsPosted by
106.9 KROC

Kristen Bell Believes in ‘Waiting for the Stink’ to Bathe Her Kids

Kristen Bell has a go-to parenting rule: only bathe the kids when they smell. Recently on his Armchair Expert podcast, Bell's husband Dax Shepard interviewed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis about how often parents should bathe their children. Their unconventional answer went viral and sparked a discussion. On Tuesday (Aug....
RelationshipsPosted by
HelloGiggles

Kristen Bell Hilariously Sided With Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on Hygiene for Their Kids

This just in! We have an important development in the Ashton Kutcher/Mila Kunis hygiene story we reported on last week. ICYMI, here's what went down: Kutcher and Kunis went on Dax Shepard's podcast, the "Armchair Expert," (it was released on July 19th in case you want to listen) and casually noted that they don't believe in the practice of everyday showers when it comes to bathing themselves...and their children. Well now, Shepard's wife, Kristen Bell, is siding with the couple, saying, "I wait for the stink."
Retailepicstream.com

Jason Momoa Assures Fans that He Takes a Shower Following Celebrity Bathing Debate

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire entertainment world went absolutely nuts when several celebrities recently came out to confess that taking a shower isn't something they do regularly. A-list actors such as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and even Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jake Gyllenhaal have all revealed their unusual bathing...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Dax Shepard defends taking testosterone: ‘It makes me far more on fire to be alive’

Dax Shepard's body confidence is at an all-time high. On a recent episode of his Spotify podcast Armchair Expert, the 46-year-old actor opened up about his massive body transformation during an interview with friends Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who were there via video-chat. Kutcher, who was there with Kunis to talk about cryptocurrency interrupted his wife to call attention to Shepard's beefiness.
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
Chicago, ILwfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Jennifer Aniston, Jane Fonda, Kristen Bell + More!

ROBERT HERJAVEC RESCUES BLACKHAWKS GOALIE: Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec rescued Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tom Lawson in his family on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada. The hockey player’s boat ran out of gas when the shark road up on his jet ski. Herjavec was able to tow them safely back to land.
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Drew Barrymore joins the celebrity bathing debate

Yet another celebrity has weighed in on the great bathing debate — this time, it’s Drew Barrymore. Barrymore, 46, is mom to two daughters, Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven, and in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, she dished “the truth” about how often she bathes her children. “I’ve got...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: Ultra City Smiths: “The Little Baby Hand Pinky Grip Thing”

Overview: To pay for 34th Street Chuck’s (Jim Becker) neck reduction surgery, Street Hustler Boy (Damon Herriman) plans a robbery on a bank in order to secure enough funds and save his life. Meanwhile, Gail (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) pushes to move forward not only with her son but her new downsized role as a cop as David (Jimmi Simpson) and Nico (Chris Conrad) get ever closer to the truth of Carpenter K. Smith’s (Kurtwood Smith) demise.
Celebritiesromper.com

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard’s Daughter Interrupted An Interview For The Cutest Reason

For parents who have spent the last 15 months or so working from home, the frustration of having a child interrupt a work meeting is perhaps an all too familiar feeling. And it turns out even celebrity parents aren’t immune. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s daughter recently interrupted a virtual TV interview the couple was doing with TODAY, forcing them to momentarily pause the interview and walk off-screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy