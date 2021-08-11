Ratings: Stargirl Dips in Return, AGT Ties Season High After Olympic Break

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s already-renewed DC’s Stargirl opened Season 2 with 750,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, down from both its freshman averages (860K/0.2) and finale (860K/0.2), though not quite hitting its smallest audience; TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem .

Leading out of that, Superman & Lois returned to 753K/0.1, steady in the demo but dropping some eyeballs from its last fresh airing; read recap .

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (6.9 mil/1.0) dominated Tuesday in both measures, matching this season’s demo high following the Olympics break. College Bowl (2.6 mil/0.4) was steady.

Fox’s Fantasy Island debuted to 2 mil and a 0.4 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B” ), improving on time slot predecesso r Mental Samurai’ s averages (1.2 mil/0.3); 86 percent of the reboot’s samplers plan to stay tuned . Opening Fox’s night, LEGO Masters (1.5 mil/0.5) returned steady.

Lastly, CBS’ Love Island slipped to its smallest Tuesday audience of the season (1.65 mil) while steady in the demo (with a 0.3.).

