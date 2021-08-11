Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion Top Nominations

By Hilary Lewis
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6lkE_0bOXOL3o00

The nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards have been revealed, with Justin Bieber leading with seven nominations, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six nods.

Both acts are up for artist of the year, with many of Stallion’s nominations coming for her Cardi B collaboration “WAP.” Cardi B earned four nominations, all for “WAP.”

Several artists scored five nods apiece, including Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time contender Olivia Rodrigo.

Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are among the artists with four nods each, with Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters each scoring three nominations.

Fans can vote for the winners across 14 gender-neutral categories from now through Friday, Sept. 3. Voting for best new artist will remain active into the awards show on Sunday, Sept. 12, with nominations for social categories including “Best Group” and “Song of the Summer” announced at a later date.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center , which served as the site of the VMAs in 2013, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The arena was originally set to be the site of the 2020 edition of the music awards show. But adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the team behind the production to pivot to a show that took place in various locations across New York City.

While a specific vaccination requirement wasn’t listed in today’s announcement, MTV said it would be working with the Barclays Center and local officials to implement best practices to safely allow fans to attend the show, with additional protocols announced closer to the event.

Still, with the timing of the show, it’s likely it will fall under New York City mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine requirement for indoor entertainment, though that won’t be enforced until Monday, Sept. 13.

Currently, it seems that the Barclays Center is requiring fans over the age of four to either be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test result, and patrons are required to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

A complete list of the 2021 MTV VMA nominations follows.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS – “Dynamite” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa – “Levitating” – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?” – Columbia Records
October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy” – Warner Records
November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx / HITCO
December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group
February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies” – RCA Records
March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish” – Epic Records / Sing It Loud
April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU” – Columbia Records
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records
June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin” – world in red / AWAL
July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime” – RCA Records
August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam
Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G – “RAPSTAR” – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

BEST ROCK

Evanescence – “Use My Voice” – BMG
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records
John Mayer – “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records
The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves” – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons – “Follow You” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” – The Orchard
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” – Epic Records
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” – Universal Music Latino / NEON16
Karol G – “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino
Maluma – “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” – Epic Records / Not So Fast
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
SZA – “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” – Republic Records
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment
SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment
TWICE – “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil” – Island
H.E.R. – “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – RBMG/Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde – “Solar Power” – LAVA/Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Art Haynes
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Choreography by: Paul Roberts
Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake – “What’s Next” – OVO/Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Editing by: Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam – Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Halsey
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Warner Music#Universal Music#Stallion#Wap#The Barclays Center#Mtv Vma#Atlantic Records#Kemosabe Records#Rca Records#Montero#Warner Records#Geffen Records Polo G#Columbia Records Saweetie#Elektra Music Group#Latto#Ovo Republic Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieskiss951.com

Justin Bieber Shares Rare Photos of All of His 6 Siblings

Justin Bieber shared new photos of his younger siblings alongside his wife Hailey Bieber in celebration of half-sister Bay’s 3rd birthday. Bieber, 27, shared photos outside surrounded with all of his “familia.” In one photo, he and Hailey, 24, can be seen smiling in front of pastel balloons with the birthday girl, whose birthday was yesterday (August 16), Hollywood Life reports.
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

MTV VMAs 2021: See who's nominated

Nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were revealed Wednesday. Justin Bieber leads this year's list of nominees with seven, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six nods. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, a first time nominee, each earned five nominations.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

MTV VMAs Reveal Rock Nominees for 2021 Ceremony

The MTV Video Music Awards are now set for Sunday, Sept. 12 and there will be some rock representation at this year's ceremony. Nominees were announced Wednesday (Aug. 11) with fan voting set to run through Sept. 3. While the big categories are once again pop dominated, rock acts have...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

2021 MTV VMAs Nominees Announced: See Full List

As the end of the summer approaches, so does VMA season. The 2021 MTV Music Video Awards has officially been announced for Sunday, September 12, and unlike last year's virtual VMAs, the award show will once again be held in person at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. To...
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

VMAs 2021: Here Are All the Nominees

The nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are here, and everything’s coming up Bieber. Justin Bieber scored a total of seven nominations, the most for any single artist. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Cardi B are in the mix too, with multiple nominations each. But will your fave be going home with a Moonperson trophy? You can vote here on the categories up to 20 times a day between now and the big night on September 12. Happy clicking!
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Justin Bieber Ties Usher For Most Career Weeks in Hot 100’s Top 10 Among Male Singers

Over its 63-year history, the Billboard Hot 100 has never experienced anything quite like Justin Bieber. At just 27-years-young, the GRAMMY winner – already over a decade into his career – has amassed an unrivaled number of accolades on the tally which include being the youngest act to amass 100 Hot 100 hits, the only male vocalist to debut atop the tally 4 times, most top 10 debuts among male vocalists, and countless others.
MusicPopSugar

Wizkid, Tems, and Justin Bieber May Have Just Dropped the Ultimate Song of the Summer

If there was ever a song that felt tailor-made for relaxing in the summer sun, it would be Wizkid's "Essence" remix with Tems and Justin Bieber. While the song's original version was featured on the Nigerian singer's 2020 Made in Lagos album, lately, it's been dominating the charts — including a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in July. It makes sense that a song that embodies the feeling of being outside would be a potential contender for song of the summer.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Hopped on the Remix of a Nigerian Hit. Remarkably, It Works

This year, the song of the summer debate hasn’t raged in any significant way, but for a subset of young, hip, mostly Black people, Wizkid’s “Essence” was the only contender. “Essence” is the fourth single from the Nigerian superstar’s fourth studio album and second with RCA, October’s Made in Lagos. We sing it to ourselves and each other tenderly, wrapped in the warmth of its tropical R&B. “You don’t need no other body,” coos Tems, the Naija newcomer who opens the track with a gentle love-crazed longing. “Say I wanna leave you in the mornin’/But I need you now,” she...
EntertainmentHypebae

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Teach the Basics of Bitcoin

Megan Thee Stallion‘s plans of a Hot Girl Summer have converted to a Smart Girl Summer. In partnership with Cash App, the rapper has filmed two educational videos teaching her hotties about the world of cryptocurrency and finance. “It’s the new digital currency that’s been getting a lot of hype....
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

The Highest Paid Celebrities of 2020, from Kylie Jenner to Ariana Grande

He thinks about it Forbes, every year, to make us feel very poor, and very envious, with the ranking of the 100 highest paid celebrities in the world. Perhaps a little less rich, at the end of this 2020, a complicated year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, between concerts and tours canceled, theaters and cinemas closed, filming of films, series and TV programs postponed. Overall, the stars in 2020 earned 200 million less (we always talk about gross revenues in dollars).
Musichypebeast.com

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Video

Megan Thee Stallion has shared yet another freestyle, this time rapping over a familiar beat from a couple of years ago. The rapper took to Twitter to announce, “Was re-inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it.” The song sparked a number of debates between fans online trying to decide if her original freestyle on the beat reigned supreme over the latest release. When a fan mentioned this, Megan took to Twitter to respond, “Idk why IG kept deleting this but I just told Ju to send it to me so I could do a new freestyle.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy