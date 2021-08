(From Uproxx) Santana and Rob Thomas’ 1999 single “Smooth” was one of the biggest hits of both the ’90s and ’00s and remains emblematic of the era today. Now, over 20 years later, Carlos Santana and the Matchbox Twenty leader are reuniting for a new song, “Move.” The song is set to be released as a single on August 18 and comes from Santana’s new album Blessings And Miracles, which is set for release on October 15. Santana delightfully says of the song, “‘Move’ came about was very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened. It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself — you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”