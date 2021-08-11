Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox place Carlos Rodon (shoulder) on 10-day IL

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k46eK_0bOXO8fc00

The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with fatigue in his pitching shoulder.

The move — retroactive to Sunday — comes one day before Rodon was scheduled to start against the New York Yankees in the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.

Given Rodon’s injury and surgery history — he had shoulder surgery in 2017 and Tommy John surgery in 2019 — the development could prompt major concerns for the division-leading White Sox.

Right-hander Matt Foster was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Rodon, 28, is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season. He scattered two hits and struck out 11 in five innings of a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Rodon tossed a no-hitter on April 14 after striking out seven in an 8-0 win over the Cleveland Indians.

He owns a 38-38 record with a 3.84 ERA in 116 career appearances (111 starts) with the White Sox.

Foster, 26, is 2-1 with one save and a 5.64 ERA in 28 relief appearances this season. He is 8-2 with a 3.97 ERA in 52 career appearances (two starts) with the White Sox.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#The Chicago White Sox#The New York Yankees#Triple A Charlotte#The Chicago Cubs#Indians#Era#The White Sox#Yankees White Sox#Tampa Bay Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBLeader-Telegram

Carlos Rodón placed on 10-day IL with left shoulder fatigue as White Sox announce Lance Lynn will start Field of Dreams game in his place

The Chicago White Sox placed starter Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue, leaving a gap in the rotation for an indefinite time frame. Manager Tony La Russa said Rodón came to Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday and informed the Sox of arm soreness. He was scheduled to start Thursday’s Field of Dreams game against the New York Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox World Series hopes rest on Carlos Rodon’s fatigued left shoulder

Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon has been placed on the 10-day injured list and it’s surely a concern for skipper Tony La Russa. With the Chicago White Sox looking like serious threats to go on a deep run in the MLB postseason this year, all eyes are now on Carlos Rodon and his health. The veteran left-handed pitcher has landed on the 10-day injured list.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Rested Rodon, White Sox overpower Cubs

Carlos Rodon was obviously refreshed Saturday, and he was back on the attack. Facing a Cubs lineup that's not even close to being as potent as it was before Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez were traded, Rodon still was impressive following an eight-day layoff for needed rest. "Yeah,...
MLBwgnradio.com

White Sox place Rodón on IL with shoulder fatigue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with left shoulder fatigue. Rodon was headed back to Chicago on Wednesday to receive further testing. Chicago manager Tony La Russa said the team made the move to the injured list based on Rodon’s complaints of soreness and fatigue in his throwing shoulder.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Could miss more than minimum time

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that he's not overly optimistic Rodon (shoulder) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Aug. 18, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Rodon had been scheduled to start Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game against the Yankees in...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Some Other Chicago Team

Sure, yesterday’s game had plenty of tension, but 4 1⁄2 hours is maybe a little too much excitement (OK, just 4:27, plus a 15-minute rain delay). There are probably plenty of Eastern Time Zone viewers with dinner plans tonight, so something a little speedier would be nice. Once again, the...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Oakland Athletics vs Chicago White Sox 8/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oakland Athletics will play Game 1 of their 4-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL, on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Athletics are coming to this game looking to bounce back from a 7-4 defeat during their Sunday match-up against the Texas Rangers. Sean Manaea allowed 8 runs on 7 hits while striking out 5 over 5 innings of work in the losing effort and falling to an 8-8 record on the year. Oakland is currently 2nd at 68-50 in the American League West Division.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox place Leury Garcia on 7-day concussion IL

The Chicago White Sox placed infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia on the seven-day concussion list Sunday. Garcia's designation is retroactive to Friday. The White Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Sunday's series finale with the visiting New York Yankees. Garcia, 30, is hitting .239 with 13 doubles, three...
MLBdecaturradio.com

White Sox Blanked By Twins, Rodon on 10 Day IL

The White Sox failed to score any runs in a 1-0 loss to the Twins at Target Field. Eloy Jiménez accounted for two of Chicago’s six hits. José Ruiz suffered the defeat for the Sox, who dropped two of three in the series. The White Sox meanwhile will be without...
MLBESPN

Jiménez, Hendriks lead White Sox past A's 5-2

CHICAGO --  Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and Liam Hendriks got the save against his former team, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Seby Zavala had two hits and two RBI as Chicago improved to an AL-best...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Get Good News on Carlos Rodón's Tired Shoulder

Sox get good news on Carlos Rodón's tired shoulder originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carlos Rodón's return to the Chicago White Sox starting rotation could come relatively soon. The All-Star lefty was placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue earlier this week, sent home from Minnesota to...
MLBCBS Sports

Chicago Cubs

Heuer pitched two perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts to earn the save in Tuesday's win over the Reds. Heuer had to do a little extra work to secure his first save in a Cubs uniform and second in the majors after logging one last year. Since coming over from the crosstown White Sox before the trade deadline, the righty has posted an impressive 1.80 ERA across 10 innings of work with six strikeouts. The 25-year-old Heuer could see more save opportunities for the rebuilding Cubs down the stretch as the team takes stock of young players heading into next season.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Carlos Rodón and Billy Hamilton are making progress in their recoveries, while the Chicago White Sox place Adam Engel on the 10-day IL with left shoulder inflammation

Starting pitcher Carlos Rodón played catch in left field a couple of hours before the Chicago White Sox began their four-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The left-hander has been on the injured list retroactive to Aug. 8 with left shoulder fatigue. Rodón said he felt “great today” throwing. “I just have a little progression and then out to 90 feet ...
MLBThe State

A’s shut out by Chicago White Sox in haze of Chris Bassitt injury

The Oakland A’s lost to 9-0 to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, but baseball was a secondary concern on this day. While the A’s suffered their sixth shutout, the game’s starter Chris Bassitt was in the hospital after taking Brian Goodwin’s line drive to the side of his face. Bassitt left Guaranteed Rate Field on an ambulance after the second-inning incident; the 32-year-old was bleeding heavily from his face, but stood up on his own power and was ‘conscious and aware,’ the A’s said in a statement.
MLBPosted by
670 The Score

White Sox rout Athletics, 9-0

Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of his head by a line drive, casting a shadow over the A’s 9-0 loss to José Abreu and the Chicago White Sox.
MLBChico Enterprise-Record

Oakland A’s drop first game in critical series against Chicago White Sox

The Oakland A’s and Chicago White Sox met on the South Side with identical records and in different postseason situations. The White Sox are cruising with a 10 game lead in first place in the AL Central. The Oakland A’s have a handful of teams vying for top postseason real estate they hope to hold. In the first of a crucial series that begins a treacherous few weeks for Oakland, the A’s lost 5-2 to the White Sox on Monday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy