Chicago White Sox place Carlos Rodon (shoulder) on 10-day IL

The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with fatigue in his pitching shoulder.

The move — retroactive to Sunday — comes one day before Rodon was scheduled to start against the New York Yankees in the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.

Given Rodon’s injury and surgery history — he had shoulder surgery in 2017 and Tommy John surgery in 2019 — the development could prompt major concerns for the division-leading White Sox.

Right-hander Matt Foster was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Rodon, 28, is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season. He scattered two hits and struck out 11 in five innings of a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Rodon tossed a no-hitter on April 14 after striking out seven in an 8-0 win over the Cleveland Indians.

He owns a 38-38 record with a 3.84 ERA in 116 career appearances (111 starts) with the White Sox.

Foster, 26, is 2-1 with one save and a 5.64 ERA in 28 relief appearances this season. He is 8-2 with a 3.97 ERA in 52 career appearances (two starts) with the White Sox.

–Field Level Media

