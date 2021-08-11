Henry County Farm Bureau Golf Outing Friday August 13th in Baker Park

The New Windsor Fair, Rodeo, and Horse Show, gets underway on Thursday in New Windsor. Things kick off with the New Windsor Street Parade beginning at 5 Pm through the New Windsor Business District. Parade entries are already being accepted as of Wednesday, August 18th but you also have the opportunity to enter beginning at 9 Am on Thursday by contacting Leisa Streeter at 309-667-2644 or 309-236-4782. At 7 Pm Thursday evening the IPRA and Mutton Bustin’ event gets underway as the official kick off of a weekend of Rodeo events. The full schedule of events for the New Windsor Fair Rodeo and Horse Show is below….