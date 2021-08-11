Henry County Farm Bureau Golf Outing Friday August 13th in Baker Park
The Henry County Farm Bureau Golf Outing is taking place on Friday, August 13th at Baker Park Golf Course in Kewanee. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Henry County Farm Bureau and Katie Laleman with the Henry County Farm Bureau spoke to Wake Up Tri-Counties about the importance of the funds raised from the Golf Outing and how it helps with Farm Bureau Scholarships and the Ag in the Classroom Program.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
