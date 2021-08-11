Cancel
Trouble Relationship

Has Kelly Clarkson's Divorce Impacted Her Friendship With Blake Shelton?

By Hayden Brooks
Clarkson is in the process of divorcing Brandon Blackstock, who manages Shelton.

Trouble RelationshipGossip Cop

Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson Eerily Mirrors His Dad’s Split From Reba McEntire

Divorce certainly pays alright. Recently divorced singer Kelly Clarkson must fork over some hefty spousal support to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock to the tune of about $250,000 per month. And if you thought that figure was steep, wait until you hear Blackstock’s original demand for $436,000. So really, not an entirely bad deal for Clarkson but that’s only the tip of the iceberg of this messy, expensive split.
districtchronicles.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Makes Surprising Career Change Amidst Divorce

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has made a surprising career change amidst his divorce from the singer and talk show host. According to Radar Online, Blackstock has begun working as a rancher in Montana, following his exit from the entertainment industry. He had previously worked as a music manager, handling Clarkson’s career and other big stars such as Blake Shelton.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Will Pay $45K In Child Support, But Judge Agrees On One Expense Of Brandon Blackstock’s She Shouldn’t Have To Cover

Recent headlines have made Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock’s divorce the subject of online fodder and countless rumors. The Voice coach and her ex have been handling most details behind closed doors. Despite this outlook, there have been some contentious issues between the former couple. While Clarkson has seemingly footed most of the bill, a recent court ruling agreed that one expense of Blackstock's will be his responsibility.
Posted by
GOBankingRates

What Is Gwen Stefani’s Net Worth?

When you think of the female front runners to symbolize the music industry of the late 90s and early 2000s, there's no doubt Gwen Stefani comes to mind. See: 25 Singers Who Left Their Bands and Still...
Trouble Relationshipenstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
Trouble Relationshiptalentrecap.com

Kelly Clarkson Gets Montana Ranch in Divorce, Asks Judge to Restore Her Last Name

Kelly Clarkson has been going through the ringer while facing legal battles with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Now, The Voice coach received a victory as her prenup was validated by a judge. Due to this decision, Clarkson will keep the couple’s Montana ranch, where Blackstock currently lives, along with all assets and income earned during the marriage. Clarkson also asked the judge to restore her maiden name.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Gwen Stefani’s New Profile Pic Has Internet Talking

Gwen Stefani changed up her profile picture on Twitter recently that caused the internet to start talking. She took an old photo of Blake Shelton from 2003, and she photoshopped herself over his ex-wife. Blake was married to his high school sweetheart from 2003 to 2006. She also photoshopped her...
RelationshipsPosted by
Taste of Country

Gwen Stefani’s Three Sons Signed Off on Her Marriage to Blake Shelton

Ever since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani started sharing details about their early July wedding ceremony, it's been clear that their families were at the forefront of the celebration. Specifically, the bride's three sons — 15-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo — were a big part of the special day, with Stefani even getting their names embroidered into a custom veil that she wore at the wedding.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Luke Bryan Has 'Embarrassing' Wedding Gift For Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan has something special in store for his newlywed friends Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Speaking with PEOPLE about Rise Before Sunrise, his new digital series with Fendt, the country titan, 45, said that he has an "embarrassing" gift that he plans on giving to the married couple. "I did not know it was happening. I found out with the rest of the world," he said about their intimate Oklahoma nuptials, before confessing that he has "started [his] mental wedding gift soirée.” "I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there," he continued. "They'll be funny, sarcastic items so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it."
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Apparently Learned About Her Divorce Victory On The Voice And Celebrated With Other Coaches

It’s been a big week for singer and The Voice star Kelly Clarkson, though not as much from a career standpoint. The longtime performer has recently been going to court over her bifurcated divorce to music manager Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson just so happened to be filming NBC’s reality competition series when news about her recent legal victory broke. Of course, celebrating commenced with the other coaches.

