In one sense, Netflix’s new animated original film Vivo — #3 on the service’s overall Top 10 list today — has a story we’ve all encountered a million times before. An improbable hero sets out on a quest. The journey is exceedingly perilous. He meets danger, and unexpected allies, along the way. The new Vivo movie, however, is just different enough in its handling of these familiar elements to be a memorable addition to this narrative genre. The story: “All my love … I put it into a song,” is what Andres, a Havana musician who performs in the plaza, tells...