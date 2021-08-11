Oakmont anchor US Open site, Merion gets men & women Opens

OAKMONT, Pa. — Oakmont to anchor US Open site, Merion gets men’s and women’s opensThe United States Golf Association announced on Wednesday that Oakmont Country Club will host eight of its championships, including four U.S. Opens, in the next 28 years.

The unique announcement on Oakmont’s front lawn also included the assignment of future championships for another prestigious Pennsylvania golf venue, Merion Golf Club on Philadelphia’s Main Line. Oakmont will be home to eight future championships, Merion will host six.

In addition, the USGA named Oakmont as an “anchor site” for their select list of championship venues. Pinehurst Resort, which was named an “anchor site” last year, is the only other club with that designation.

The naming of “anchor sites” is part of the USGA’s plan to bring all of its championships to the country’s most iconic courses.

Oakmont will host the U.S. Open in 2025, 2034, 2042 and 2049, while also hosting two U.S. Women’s Opens (2028, 2038), the 2033 Walker Cup Match, and the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2046.

Merion’s list of future championships includes two U.S. Opens. All told, Pennsylvania will host 14 USGA championships between now and 2050.

