For some this may be too early, but for others it's never too soon for the return of Pumpkin Spice. Here we are, not even to the midway point of August, and apparently it's about to become pumpkin spice season. At least for Dunkin' lovers anyway, as USA Today reports that the donut and coffee chain has announced it'll start the pumpkin spice season with a fall drink menu on August 18th.