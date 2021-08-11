Cancel
South Fulton, TN

City of South Fulton mandates masks in public places

By Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay @NouryehNeighbor
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

City of South Fulton officials are requiring residents to wear masks in public places, including stores, schools, restaurants and other buildings and public spaces. The temporary mandate is effective immediately and applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Council members also heard the first reading of a more permanent version of the ordinance, which will come before the body for approval after a second reading on Aug. 24.

