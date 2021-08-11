Commentary: Send in the sea otters to help save California's North Coast
Kelp forests are a crucial California marine ecosystem. From kelp's floating canopies to its "holdfast" roots, the giant seaweed—algae, actually—supports greater biodiversity and sequesters more carbon than a redwood grove, while also protecting our coastline from the full force of Pacific storms. Kelp forests shelter fin fish, shellfish, whales, seals, octopuses and sharks—more than 1,000 animal and plant species in all.phys.org
Comments / 0