NEW YORK – As one of seven projects funded by the US National Institutes of Health to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Vibrent Health's COVID-CARE program will soon be rolling out nationwide to provide screening and testing for COVID-19. The digital health company, with a stated focus on furthering precision medicine and research through digital tools, received its initial grant from NIH in September as part of the institute's effort to support digital health solutions to address the pandemic. The National Cancer Institute and National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering selected the projects out of nearly 200 applications.