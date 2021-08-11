MaryRuth Ghiyam: “I wish someone had told me how important financial freedom is and understanding cash flow”

This act of psychological manipulation can degrade self-esteem and even lead to serious health issues, including depression—here’s how to recognize and stop it. You may have heard the term "gaslighting" in the news or on social media. But what exactly does it mean? Gaslighting is a term used to describe the act of using psychological manipulation to get another person to question their own feelings, perception, or sanity. And in case you're wondering, yes—gaslighting is a form of abuse, says Viviana Coles, psychotherapist and doctor of marriage and family therapy at her practice Houston Relationship Therapy in Texas. Usually gaslighting is behavior used by a person trying to persuade someone to stay in an unhealthy romantic relationship, but it can occur in any relationship where one party is dependent on another, both professional and personal, and either online or in-person. It could be a boss or coworker; a romantic partner or relative; in some cases, even an acquaintance you're cyber-communicating with (think: a Twitter thread argument that's gone off the rails).