MaryRuth Ghiyam: “I wish someone had told me how important financial freedom is and understanding cash flow”

By Edward Sylvan
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wish someone had told me how important financial freedom is and understanding cash flow. How important it is to manage your time correctly, and how important it is to have a separation between work and personal life on a daily basis. I also wish someone told me about how sometimes you’re going to want to quit, but maybe just take a break instead. And I wish someone had told me that there would be painful moments along the way, and you should try to learn from them and bounce back as quickly as possible.

Dr. Christine Moore of FirmDecisions: “I wish I had been told that quantity is not quality”

I wish I had been told that quantity is not quality. I wish I had learned how to have a better balance between work and life when I was younger. It is a very difficult boundary to have when you are at the beginning of your career and it may look different from now, but it is important to know how to turn off, relax and enjoy life outside of work whatever age you are.
MakeupThrive Global

Maggie Jones of Blend Bunny Cosmetics: “I wish someone had told me that nothing just comes to you”

I wish someone had told me that nothing just comes to you. Things don’t happen unless you work for it. I spent a lot of time waiting for opportunities, instead of reaching out and grabbing them. Whether it was hoping for a big/celebrity makeup artist to stumble on to my line, or hoping a retailer or something would reach out to me. I go for what I want now and if they say no or they don’t answer my inquiry, it just makes me work harder for next time.
Relationship AdviceReal Simple

Why Is Everyone Talking About 'Gaslighting'? Here's What It Means and How to Spot It

This act of psychological manipulation can degrade self-esteem and even lead to serious health issues, including depression—here’s how to recognize and stop it. You may have heard the term "gaslighting" in the news or on social media. But what exactly does it mean? Gaslighting is a term used to describe the act of using psychological manipulation to get another person to question their own feelings, perception, or sanity. And in case you're wondering, yes—gaslighting is a form of abuse, says Viviana Coles, psychotherapist and doctor of marriage and family therapy at her practice Houston Relationship Therapy in Texas. Usually gaslighting is behavior used by a person trying to persuade someone to stay in an unhealthy romantic relationship, but it can occur in any relationship where one party is dependent on another, both professional and personal, and either online or in-person. It could be a boss or coworker; a romantic partner or relative; in some cases, even an acquaintance you're cyber-communicating with (think: a Twitter thread argument that's gone off the rails).
MarketRealist

What Bill Gates Said About Vaccines and Population Growth on TED Talk

A decade-old TED Talk by Bill Gates renewed old eugenics accusations against the Microsoft co-founder last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. One person called Gates a “fanboy of eugenics a.k.a. depopulation” in a forum post, for example, citing the TED Talk as evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are tainted.
Mental Healthcommunityjournal.net

Ways to Calm Down: It’s Not Worth It

Anxiety and anger are two emotions that seem to find its way inside many of our lives. If something doesn’t go as planned we get anxious. If something isn’t working out properly, we get angry. Most times it’s the things that we can’t control that make us feel uneasy. But...
Relationship AdviceInc.com

How You Speak to Someone Is More Important Than What You Say

Do you say whatever is on your mind without giving it much thought? Do you express the emotions you're feeling, including anger and frustration, in whatever way those feelings arise in that moment?. It makes sense. You want to communicate something you are thinking or feeling to another person or...
Seacoast Online

10 to Watch: Kristen Crawford on how understanding your work style is important

Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of profiles of past winners of Seacoast Media Group's 10 to Watch contest leading up to this year's competition this fall once again proudly sponsored by Eversource and Bank of America. Kristen Crawford. District Director, Engagement and Annual Giving, Broward College.
Economyfloridasportsman.com

Admittedly I'm a simple man so help me understand

I'm glad I got out of it. No way I'd of been able to pay the notes on all the houses with no one paying their rent. I did foreclosures for the banks for a couple of years. It was quick and easy money. I’m glad I got out when I did and didn’t build a practice around it.

