MaryRuth Ghiyam: “I wish someone had told me how important financial freedom is and understanding cash flow”
I wish someone had told me how important financial freedom is and understanding cash flow. How important it is to manage your time correctly, and how important it is to have a separation between work and personal life on a daily basis. I also wish someone told me about how sometimes you’re going to want to quit, but maybe just take a break instead. And I wish someone had told me that there would be painful moments along the way, and you should try to learn from them and bounce back as quickly as possible.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0