Everybody got to hear their favorite song at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on a rainy Wednesday night. Dave Matthews Band performed a two-and-a-half hour set packed with hits, fan favorites, a brand new song, and even a few covers. Dave Matthews took the stage first at 7:44 p.m., eager to get the party started, but the rest of the band took their time — either due to concerns about the weather (the sound board guys frequently checked the radar on a laptop) or to ensure as many DMB fans could get in from the parking lot so no one would miss anything.