Douglas County leaders will soon consider a health order that would require children who are not yet eligible for vaccination to wear a mask while indoors. As part of their meeting Wednesday, Douglas County commissioners will consider a health order requiring children ages 2 to 12 to wear masks while in indoor public spaces, with some exceptions. If approved by the commission, the order would begin at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday and remain in effect through Sept. 22 unless otherwise rescinded or modified by the commission.