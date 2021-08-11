Cancel
Skin Care

Cat Deeley shares her affordable skin care routine featuring Arctic Freeze roller balls

By Naomi Gordon
goodhousekeeping.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCat Deeley is known for her gorgeous, glowing skin and now the TV presenter has shared her skin care routine which is both simple and affordable. The star posted a clip of herself using Arctic Freeze roller balls under her eyes and across her cheeks before liberally applying Decléor face oil which she warmed in her hands first.

6 Easy Claw Clip Hairstyles To Try Now — Whatever Your Hair Length

Earlier this year when salons threw their doors open again, we expected an influx of glamorous and intricate hair trends to reign supreme. But while the demand for '70s shags, wolf cuts and wispy curtain fringes show no sign of slowing down, it seems this summer is all about keeping things as low maintenance as possible.
How to Do Bubble Braids on Your Own Hair

There’s nothing like a fuss-free, easy-to-recreate updo. And what’s even better is when said hairstyle can take you from the gym, into work to a night on the town. That’s why the bubble braid, a playful yet simple hairstyle, is gaining in popularity with all types of hair. Good Housekeeping asked celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons for all the details for the popular style, plus step-by-step instructions for how to do a bubble braid on your own har at home.
GLAMOUR Tries: We tested the Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask to see if it really helps to smooth skin

Furrowed brows are a thing of the past. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. There's no better pastime than testing out the coolest new skincare/makeup/hair trends and snazzy innovations in beauty tech from the comfort of your own home. That said, there's nothing more frustrating than spending upwards of £100 on a new at-home facial system or snazzy pair of hair straighteners, only to find out they don't *actually* work.
This Viral Hair Mask Makes a Huge Difference In Just One Use

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Between ponytails, coloring sessions, and hot tools, I'm not surprised my hair is often limp, dull, and dry. However, I'll admit, I'm a skeptic when it comes to hair products that promise to "reverse damage" or "repair" hair.
Living Proof’s New Dry Shampoo Is A Magic Elixir For Sweaty Summer Hair

Depending on weather conditions and propensity to sweating, dry shampoo may be essential to your hair care routine. While there's no shortage of options for the myriad of different hair types out there, there is one bottle that stands out as among the rest due to its magical cleansing benefits: Living Proof's PhD Dry Shampoo. If you've yet to experience the magic of the formula firsthand, it's become a cult favorite (boasting over 3,000 Sephora reviews) for its lightweight texture, intoxicating scent, and ability to actually cleanse along with condition the hair without weighing it down. And now, five years after the first bestselling formula launched, Living Proof is releasing a new-and-improved edition. The PhD Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo launched this morning, featuring an updated "lighter" scent and "optimized" conditioning ingredients that work even harder to eliminate activated powder residue — aka it still has all the classic oil/sweat/odor-fighting qualities as its popular predecessor but with amped up softness, natural shine, and "fresh-out-of-the-shower" feel. (Other superpowers include being safe for color-treated hair, plus adding a shine-boosting, softening effect that is virtually unheard of when it comes to dry shampoo.) Below, read up on our review of the new release as two R29 Shopping team members (a dry shampoo newbie and a Living Proof superfan) test it out IRL.
Why Inge Theron's 'gym for the face' skincare line should be top of your beauty shopping list

FaceGym's founder Inge Theron has unleashed four high-performing skincare products on the world. Here's what we loved most from the range. FaceGym counts celebrities Ellie Goulding, Bella Hadid and Lizzo among its fans, who love the brand's facial exercise that is essentially a workout for your face, lifting, toning and sculpting. Ellie Goulding even chose to have her pre-wedding facial at FaceGym's London studio.
How to freshen up post-gym hair

It's safe to say that our hair rarely tends to look the same as when we enter the gym, by the time we have left it. With a serious workout comes tightly-scrapped back hair - either in a tight plait, ponytail or bun - and it's often accompanied by an entire pack's worth of hair grips.
Why the Shaved Head Is This Summer's Most Liberating Hair Trend

The last year hit the world like a wrecking ball, and it left many people feeling, for lack of better words, defeated. “A lot of people feel a bit weighed down amid the pandemic—how could they not?” Reuzel founder Robert-Jan Rietveld shares. “It's been an awful time in so many ways.”
Tatcha's New Repairing Cream Calms High-Strung Skin

Anyone who deals with eczema is probably familiar with the moment during a bad flare-up where the itchiness is so intense, you're desperate enough to do anything to get relief — whether it's taking an oatmeal bath or going to bed with socks on your hands to prevent scratching in your sleep.
Cat Deeley uses this £18.99 beauty tool for flawless skin

There’s no denying that Cat Deeley always looks beautiful so it’s no wonder we were pretty excited to find out how exactly she goes about getting herself ready. It turns out, one of the things she relies on are the super affordable Arctic Freeze Roller Balls from Amazon that retail for just £18.99.
A Sneaker Enthusiast Takes Us Inside Her Self-Care and Beauty Routine

With an impressive collection of highly coveted trainers, Jess Gavigan (AKA @juicegee on Instagram) may be known as a sneakerhead, but the London-based digital creator is also someone who can talk for hours on end about her beauty philosophy and self-care tips. A firm believer that beauty should be about feeling comfortable in one’s own skin, the style enthusiast keeps a simple, low-maintenance routine that enhances her natural beauty. She also prioritizes me time, allowing herself to enjoy calming rituals from doing gua sha to journaling every day. As Gavigan summarizes it, “Beauty isn’t just wearing makeup or having a good skincare routine, it’s a feeling.”
Ally Maki Drops Her Skin-Care Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Skin care is basically in Ally Maki's blood. The Home Sweet Home Alone actor and founder of Asian American Girl Club—an apparel brand and platform for Asian American women—grew up learning the importance of beauty rituals from her family. And she's been obsessed ever since. “Skin care is something that feels special to me because it was something that my mom and I did together when I was young," she tells Glamour. “It was way we were able to bond as mother and daughter.”
Janna Ronert, Image Skincare Founder, Drops Her Skin-Care Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You may not know Janna Ronert's name—but if you've ever had a facial, chances are you've used her products. She's the founder of Image Skincare, a clean clinical range of products that's considered the number one spa brand in America.
Musician Savannah Hudson Drops Her Skin-Care Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While many of us spent the past year learning to bake or working our way through Netflix's catalogue, Savannah Hudson's been busy making magic. Alongside her brother Brandon, the 22-year-old makes up one half of musical duo Between Friends, who released their debut full-length album i like when you shine! earlier this summer.
6 Skin-Care Ingredients to Add to Your Routine If You Have Eczema

Experts share the soothing ingredients that help relieve itch from atopic dermatitis. Dry skin is caused by a combination of things — dehydration, environmental stressors, vitamin deficiencies, the list goes on. But there’s a skin condition that causes inflamed, itchy skin. It’s called eczema. According to the National Eczema Association, one in 10 Americans will get eczema at some point in their lives (peaking in early childhood), and there are currently 31.6 million Americans living with it. The bottom line: eczema is real and very common.
Hollywood Makeup Artist Shares Makeup and Skin Care Tips for People Living with Plaque Psoriasis through INSIDE LOOK Campaign

(BPT) - August is National Psoriasis Awareness Month, a time to educate others about plaque psoriasis, and to learn about how the chronic condition impacts the lives of those living with it. Plaque psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that appears on the surface of the skin as raised, red, itchy patches, but actually starts inside the body.1,2 About 80 percent of the over 8 million people living in the U.S. with psoriasis experience plaque psoriasis.1,2.

