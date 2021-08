In Central’s continued desire to love God and love our neighbor, we recognize the growing number of cases of Covid in our community. We ask that while our county remains on the rise in the orange or red per coronavirus.in.gov website that you would wear a mask while moving around the building, singing, or unable to be physically distanced. This will allow us to continue to create space to worship God and for our neighbor to join us. Again, if you feel you have any symptoms or may have been exposed to the virus, please stay home and join us in worship through our livestream. You can find it here on our Facebook page. We will get through this together.