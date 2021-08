The final stop before the Overwatch League 2021 playoffs. Most teams are now training for playoffs, or even finished with their season all together. But there are still four who have more regular season games ahead of them. The Chengdu Hunters and Seoul Dynasty for the East, along with the Atlanta Reign and LA Gladiators from the West. With both the Shanghai Dragons and Dallas Fuel not participating in the tournament, it is certain that the winning team will be a new tournament champion for the season.