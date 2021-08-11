Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The ‘matronly’ alleged Soviet spy at the centre of Canada’s only national sex scandal

By Mark Hill, Special to National Post
wiartonecho.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile you were busy memorizing interminable details about Responsible Government or Laura Secord, you missed out on some of the best parts of our national story. Hopefully we can rectify things somewhat in our occasional series, The Secret History of Canada, documenting the little-known (and often R-rated) parts you missed. Today, Canada has only had one major federal sex scandal, but it was a doozy.

www.wiartonecho.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Germany#Centre Of Canada#Politics#National Post Publishing#Canadian#The Munsinger Affair#Conservatives#The Toronto Star#Soviets#American#Rcmp
Related
Protestsallkpop.com

Netizens react after South Korea's National Intelligence Service arrests three alleged North Korean spies for staging anti-weapon protests

On August 6, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) arrested three of four alleged "North Korean spies" for staging anti-weapon protests. According to Yonhap News, the NIS investigated these individuals for several years before requesting arrest warrants recently. The NIS allegedly found these four individuals to have violated South Korea's National Security Act, including laws against espionage.
Animalsb975.com

Nigeria’s hyena men put maligned animals centre stage

KANO, Nigeria (Reuters) – A hyena may not be your average house pet, but in northern Nigeria some men keep the creatures in their homes, display them at festivals and even use their dung or saliva to make remedies. Abdullahi Jahun comes from a line of hyena men, as they...
WorldPosted by
Indy100

Student who says he ‘went on holiday’ to Afghanistan and ‘got stuck in Kabul’ claims he’s been evacuated to Dubai

A British student who apparently decided to go on holiday to Afghanistan and claimed he got stuck in Kabul as people try to leave the country to escape Taliban rule has now said he has been evacuated to Dubai.Writing on Facebook, Miles Routledge, who says he is a Loughborough University student, claimed he had been evacuated from a safe house this morning.Upon his alleged arrival, he posted a video that appears to show him in an airport and said he was “all safe”.Routledge had claimed he had been abandoned by the British embassy, who he said had not responded...
Posted by
The Independent

Lauren Boebert jokes about Afghans falling from US plane

Republican representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado is facing a massive backlash online for her insensitive joke about Afghans who fell off a US military plane on Monday in their desperation to get out of the strife-torn country.In a tweet, accompanying the video of hundreds of Afghan men swarming a US military plane as it taxied on the runway, Ms Boebert said: “At least they won’t have to read mean tweets.”Reports said that several men fell to their deaths after the plane took off.She also appeared to root for the Taliban that took control of Afghanistan two days ago by...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Israeli prime minister unleashes the controversy by saying that the elderly are in “mortal danger” if they do not get three times vaccinated against covid-19

The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, sparked a controversy this Sunday on social networks, after warning that even older adults who are fully vaccinated against covid-19 are in “mortal danger” if they do not receive a third dose. “78 of the 79 Israelis who died last week did not...
Posted by
Vice

Alleged Drug Dealing Influencer ‘Kitty of Crackland’ Arrested in Brazil

An Instagram model who allegedly moonlit as a crack dealer has been arrested in Brazil. Authorities found 19-year-old Lorraine Bauer, who they claimed was known as the “Gatinha da Cracolandia” or Kitty of Crackland in Portuguese, with a backpack full of drugs in an apartment in the city of Sao Paulo.
Washington Examiner

After Afghanistan disaster, Taiwan must go nuclear

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.
Esquire

This Video of Afghans Desperately Clinging to a US Plane Is Horrifying. We'll All Forget About It Soon Enough.

Donald Trump was always correct about the need for the United States to leave Afghanistan. He just announced plans to do so haphazardly, on impulse, as if primarily thinking about how all this would play out across one news cycle. If Joe Biden has a longer view of things, or had a more significantly developed plan for the withdrawal, it has not been readily apparent over the last few days. The United States has failed and abandoned huge numbers of Afghans who aided in the invasion and occupation, at least in part because of the current administration's overestimation of the Afghan security forces' capabilities and commitment and an underestimation of the Taliban's.
Mental HealthShropshire Star

Gun licence applicants to undergo medical checks, Home Secretary announces

Doctors will have to confirm whether an applicant has any ‘relevant medical conditions’, including an assessment of their mental health. Doctors will be required to undertake medical checks on anyone applying for a firearms licence under new measures being introduced in the wake of the Plymouth mass shooting, the Home Secretary has said.
BBC

Afghan refugee fled to Glasgow with family to escape Taliban torture

An Afghan refugee who feared he would be tortured and beheaded by the Taliban said he feels "relief" at being resettled in Glasgow with his family. The 38-year-old worked as an interpreter for the British Army in a northern province of Afghanistan. Speaking anonymously, the refugee claims his job made...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Helps Shyne Return To The United States As A Diplomat

In 1999, roughly a year before the release of his debut self-titled album, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment for his infamous New York nightclub altercation with Diddy. In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and after being released from prison in 2009, the Belizean rapper was subsequently deported due to being a non-citizen felon.
Posted by
Deadline

Johnny Depp “Gratified” After Amber Heard Fails To Get $50M Defamation Suit Tossed, Again; ‘Aquaman’ Star Sought Dismissal Based On UK Libel Verdict

UPDATED with statement from Depp lawyer: Johnny Depp is complaining that Hollywood is boycotting him, but a Virginia judge just handed the Minamata star a big win in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Already pursuing $100 million counterclaim, the Aquaman star attempted a Hail Mary move in April to have Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate dismiss the two-year old case based on her ex-husband losing a libel trial in the UK late last year against Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun tabloid’s designation of the Oscar nominee as a “wife beater.” Subsequently, Depp lost in trying to get that British...

Comments / 0

Community Policy