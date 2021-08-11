Cancel
Times of San Diego

San Diegans Wake Up to Lightning and Heavy Thunderstorms Overnight

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
Lightning over San Diego County on Wednesday morning. Courtesy National Weather Service

Lightning lit up downtown San Diego and the coast between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moved west across San Diego County.

According to the National Weather Service, 2.49 inches of rain fell on San Felipe, east of Julian, while 1.4 inches fell on Ranchita.

A quarter inch of rain was reported at San Diego International Airport, but less than a tenth of an inch at most other coastal locations.

A flash food watch is in effect through Wednesday evening for both the San Diego County mountains and deserts, where a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning becomes a greater chance by the afternoon.

“More thunderstorms are expected this afternoon over the mountains and possibly into adjacent portions of the deserts and inland valleys,” the weather service said.

Highs of 86 to 92 degrees are expected in the mountains, and it should reach 103 in the deserts, where winds may gust up to 25 miles an hour by Wednesday afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers along the coast, with highs of 74 to 79.

Further inland highs will be 81 to 86, and the western valleys will see temperatures of 85 to 90 with a 50% change of rain.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
