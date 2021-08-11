‘Investors Must Be Vigilant and Cautious' Following the Massive $600 Million DeFi Hack, Experts Say

This story was originally published on Aug 16, 2021 and last updated on Aug 18, 2021. It seems like we can't go a week without hearing about another massive security breach at a mega-corporation. This week's shocker comes courtesy of T-Mobile, at least according to one self-reported hacker claiming to sell the company's customer data. T-Mobile says it's "investigating" the possible theft of data from over 100 million people. If true, it would be the fourth notable data breach from T-Mobile in the last four years.