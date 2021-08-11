Cancel
‘Investors Must Be Vigilant and Cautious' Following the Massive $600 Million DeFi Hack, Experts Say

By Taylor Locke, CNBC
Cover picture for the articlePoly Network, a decentralized finance, or DeFi, platform, announced on Tuesday that it was hacked. Initially, over $600 million was stolen, making it one of the largest DeFi hacks to date. Assets stolen included about $253 million in tokens on Binance Smart Chain, $266 million in Ethereum tokens and $85 million in USDC on the Polygon network, according to cryptocurrency wallet addresses disclosed by Poly.

