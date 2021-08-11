Narrowing the mobile gender gap

The wealth possessed by the typical Black American is a fraction of that possessed by the typical white American. Closing this gap will take time and effort. It is not a simple topic, and many people politicize the issue, which tends to heighten emotion. I’m not here to tell you what to think about the racial disparity, its importance or possible changes we need to make, but I do hope you will think about it more and possibly in a new way by sharing one of the most interesting papers I have read in years.