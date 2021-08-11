Narrowing the mobile gender gap

Transplantation is the life-saving therapy for patients suffering from end-organ failure, and as such, equitable access to transplantation (ATT) is of paramount importance. Unfortunately, gender/sex-based disparities exist, and despite the transplant community’s awareness of this injustice, gender/sex-based disparities have persisted for more than two decades. Importantly, no legislation or allocation policy has addressed inequity in ATT that women disproportionately face. In fact, introduction of the model for end-stage liver disease-based liver allocation system in 2002 widened the gender disparity gap and it continues to be in effect today. Moreover, women suffering from kidney disease are consistently less likely to be referred for transplant evaluation and subsequently less likely to achieve a kidney transplant, yet they comprise the majority of living kidney donors.
Comments / 0