Narrowing the mobile gender gap

SciDev.Net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen in low- and middle-income countries are 15 per cent less likely to use mobile internet services than men — that’s 234 million fewer women than men connected to the worldwide web — according to a new report. And some of the biggest gender gaps are in Sub-Saharan Africa. This week we ask: what is blocking women from accessing these services? And how can this gender divide be bridged?

