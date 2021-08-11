Cancel
Northland Power Announces Closing Of Spanish Onshore Renewables Portfolio

By GlobeNewswire
TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (" Northland" or the " Company") (TSX: NPI) today confirms the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of a Spanish operating portfolio of onshore renewable projects (the " Portfolio"), from Helia Renovables, F.C.R., a fund sponsored by Plenium Partners and Bankinter. The Portfolio has a total combined net capacity of 551 megawatts (MW), including the acquisition of minority interests not included in the initial announced transaction. The Portfolio includes 33 operating assets comprised of onshore wind (435 MW), solar PV (66 MW), and concentrated solar (50 MW) located throughout Spain. Total cash consideration paid for the acquisition was €348 million (C$522 million) together with the assumption of debt in the amount of €716 million (C$1,075 million). The acquisition was funded using proceeds from Northland's common equity offering completed on April 14, 2021.

The Portfolio immediately places Northland as a top 10 renewable power operator in Spain and creates a platform for growth in an attractive market for renewables. Northland intends to leverage the acquisition of the Portfolio to build a platform with asset management, development, and operations and maintenance capabilities that can competitively pursue onshore renewables acquisition and development opportunities across Europe over the next decade.

"We are proud to announce the closing of the Helia acquisition, which supports Northland's continued growth and leadership in renewable energy and establishes Northland as a top operator in one of Europe's most attractive renewables markets," said Mike Crawley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northland. "The acquisition will serve as a platform for future growth in our onshore segment in Europe and we have hired senior members to our local team to help expand our position. The acquired assets will provide us with near-term cash flow to support the continued development of our offshore wind ambitions."

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise. An exchange rate of One Canadian Dollar to EURO 0.67 is used herein to establish equivalent amounts .

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, solar and efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.2 GW (net 2.8 GW) of operating generating capacity and a significant inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 4 to 5 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements including certain future oriented financial information that are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "targets," "projects," "forecasts" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could." These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding Northland's expectations or ability to complete the acquisition of the Portfolio in the third quarter of 2021, on the terms negotiated by Northland or at all, Northland's ability to integrate the Portfolio if the acquisition closes, the source of proceeds to pay for the acquisition of the Portfolio, future expected adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flows (and as adjusted) and per share amounts, guidance, and the closing date of the Offering, the completion of construction, attainment of commercial operations, the potential for future production from project pipelines, cost and output of development projects, litigation claims, plans for raising capital, and the future operations, business, financial condition, financial results, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of Northland and its subsidiaries. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in developing the forward-looking statements, including the design specifications of development projects, the provisions of contracts to which Northland or a subsidiary is a party, management's current plans and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon management's current reasonable expectations and assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors that could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the ability to satisfy all closing conditions to the acquisition of the Portfolio and the Offering, respectively, risks associated with assets such as those in the Portfolio, Northland's ability to integrate the Portfolio, revenue contracts, impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Northland's reliance on the performance of its offshore wind facilities at Gemini, Nordsee One and Deutsche Bucht for approximately 60% of its adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, counterparty risks, contractual operating performance, variability of revenue from generating facilities powered by intermittent renewable resources, operational risks, permitting, construction risks, project development risks, acquisition risks, financing risks, interest rate and refinancing risks, liquidity risk, credit rating risk, currency fluctuation risk, variability of cash flow and potential impact on dividends, taxation, natural events, environmental risks, health and worker safety risks, market compliance risk, government regulations and policy risks, utility rate regulation risks, international activities, reliance on information technology, labour relations, reputational risk, insurance risk, risks relating to co-ownership, bribery and corruption risk, legal contingencies, and the other factors described in the "Risks Factors" section of Northland's 2020 Annual Information Form, which can be found at www.sedar.com under Northland's profile and on Northland's website at northlandpower.com. Northland's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on assumptions that were considered reasonable as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, Northland undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy+1 (647) 288-1019 investorrelations@northlandpower.com

Comments / 0

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

