Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TheStreet

CSU Posts Net Income Record High For A Second Quarter

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Bottom line of R$14.9 million is due to digital transformation made by the company in payment means and customer experience

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSU (CARD3:BZ), a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives, discloses the results of the second quarter of 2021, with records in main indicators: net revenue of R$130.5 million, EBITDA of R$39.2 million, with consolidated EBITDA margin of 30.0%, and net income of R$14.9 million. Such figures are higher, respectively, by 16.9%, 25.2% and 33.2% over the same quarter of 2020.

For Mr. Ricardo Leite, Investor Relations Officer, "the initiatives focused on innovation, technology and digital transformation implemented by CSU were important for the construction of the growing cycle of results in the last couple of years, with EBITDA expansion in both units."

Regarding the highlights per unit, at CSU.CardSystem, which has state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, there was a 32.5% growth in EBITDA over the same period last year, reaching record of R$31.1 million, with record EBITDA margin of 49.1%. At CSU.Contact, which offers complete customer experience solutions, there was a 3.6% growth in EBITDA over the same quarter 2020, reaching R$8.1 million, the highest value for a second quarter, with 12.1% EBITDA margin.

CSU was effective in major initiatives focused on innovation, technology and digital transformation of the Company and its clients, with the certification to act as a BIN Sponsor of Mastercard network, with the first client in implementation phase; the conquest of Banco PSA, from Stellantis, as a new loyalty client in the MarketSystem division; and a contract signed with a fintech as the first client of the Hybrid Processing Platform in cloud environment.

"We also completed the implementation of Banco Mercantil as the first card issuer of Elo network and Technisys core banking for the operationalization of the entire payment cycle in digital accounts in the BaaS (Banking as a Service) business, Blue C Technology. The new unit, launched in June to provide 100% digital financial solutions for companies of from several segments and sizes looking to enter the embedded finance competition via state- of-the-art technology and white label model," emphasizes Mr. Leite.

Finally, the good performance of the quarter made it possible to announce the distribution to investors of R$3.0 million of interest on own capital, totaling R$5.8 million for the first half of 2021, reaffirming the delivery of a portion of the profit associated with the evolution of the results. "We were able to continue the growing cycle of revenue and expansion of profitability started in 2019, renewing records and investing in innovative solutions to help our clients in their demands for digital transformation," concludes the executive.

About CSU.Founded in 1992, CSU is a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives. It has about 6,000 employees in the São Paulo, Barueri, Recife and Belo Horizonte offices. Acting in a pioneering manner, it was the first company in its segment to go public in B3, in 2006, joining the highest level of corporate governance, the Novo Mercado, under the ticker CARD3.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csu-posts-net-income-record-high-for-a-second-quarter-301353399.html

SOURCE CSU

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csu#Net Income#Art#Payment Processing#Markets#Bz#Brazilian#Ebitda#Csu Cardsystem#Company#Bin#Mastercard#Banco Psa#Stellantis#Marketsystem#Fintech#Banco Mercantil#Elo#Blue C Technology#B3
Related
Financial Reportstalkbusiness.net

Walmart quarterly net income down 39%, revenue up 2.4%

Walmart reported second-quarter net income of $4.276 billion or $1.52 per share for the period ending July 31. While net income was down 39% year-over-year, the retail giant beat the consensus estimates of $1.57 per share, excluding a 26-cent loss adjustment in the quarter. Earnings-per-share were adjusted downward from $1.78...
MarketsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia Posts All-Time High Quarterly Revenue: Gaming, ProViz, Crypto

For its second quarter of FY2022 that ended on August 1, Nvidia on Wednesday posted its all-time record quarterly revenue of $6.507 billion, a 68.3% increase over the same period a year ago. The company's sales were driven by unprecedented demand for high-end gaming GPUs, professional graphics cards used for ProViz applications, and cryptocurrency mining.
Posted by
Coinspeaker

Walmart Records Impressive Figures in Second Quarter Earnings, Tops Estimates

Retail powerhouse Walmart had impressive second-quarter earnings which beat expectations and surged due to grocery and school-related sales. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) released second-quarter earnings for this year, which surpassed expectations, owing chiefly to strong grocery sales and a solid start in back-to-school sales. The retail giant said its stores received an influx of related customers. Most of these customers were looking to buy items like apparel, luggage, and party supplies. According to company CFO, Brett Biggs, many of these eager spenders went several months without these items especially during the peak of the pandemic. However, they now look set to “(come) out of hibernation” as life gradually returns to normal. Biggs added that families are also purchasing items typically associated with schools and classrooms such as backpacks and lunchboxes.
floridapolitics.com

Lobbying compensation: Metz Husband & Daughton nets $1.25M during second quarter of 2021

It was another seven-figure quarter for MHD. Metz Husband & Daughton once again reported more than $1 million in quarterly lobbying income. Compensation reports covering the second quarter show the firm earned $1.25 million — $1 million lobbying the Legislature and another $250,000 lobbying the Governor and Cabinet. Florida Politics...
Financial Reportscnybj.com

Carrols Restaurant Group reports net loss in second quarter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST), the nation’s largest Burger King franchisee, has reported a net loss of $9.6 million, or 19 cents a share, in the second quarter. The net loss compares to net income of nearly $8 million, or 13 cents a share, during the...
Financial Reportscharlottenews.net

Orbsat Corp Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strong Global E-Commerce Growth Drives Quarterly Net Sales Increase of 60% to Record Levels. AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:OSAT, OSATW) ('Orbsat' or the 'Company'), a global e-commerce provider of IoT and connectivity solutions through next-generation satellite technology, today announced record quarterly revenue for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
ForexTV.com

Forex Broker News: Plus500 Posts Net Income Of $165mn For H1

Forex Broker Plus500 Reports Impressive Net Income of $165 million for first six months of the year Broker repurchased $25 million worth of its shares in the past two quarters. Plus500 puts aside $12.5mn for Share Buyback It’s been a rosy first half of 2021 for London-listed forex broker Plus500 (LON:PLUS). According to its interim … Continued.
Financial Reportskdal610.com

Office-sharing startup WeWork posts smaller second-quarter loss

(Reuters) – Office-sharing startup WeWork reported on Friday a smaller net loss for the second quarter as companies increasingly turned to hybrid work strategies. Net loss narrowed to $922.51 million in the quarter ended June 30 from $1.11 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by...
Posted by
TheStreet

KKR Income Opportunities Fund To Hold Investor Call For The Second Quarter 2021

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (KIO) - Get Report today announced that it will hold an investor update call on August 17th, 2021 at 11:00am ET. Jeremiah Lane and Aaron Dalrymple will host the call and provide market color and portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2021. Jeremiah Lane is a Partner and a Portfolio Manager for KKR's traded credit funds and Aaron Dalrymple is a Director in KKR's Client and Partner Group.
Posted by
Reuters

Aegon reports better than expected $997 mln net result for second quarter

AMSTERDAM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon NV on Thursday reported much better than expected second quarter net result of 849 million euros ($997 million), benefitting from investment gains and recovering economies as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic eased. Analysts had seen net result at 325 million euros,...
kitco.com

Pan American Silver ups net income 267% in Q2, boosts quarterly dividend by 43%

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that due to its strong financial position and the company’s expectation for improving free cash...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Smashes Revenue Record, Brings In $2,000,000,000 in Second Quarter

Coinbase generated a record net revenue of $2 billion from transactions, subscriptions, and services in the second quarter of 2021 as the platform’s monthly transacting users (MTUs) increased by 8.8 million – up 44% from Q1. In its August 10th shareholder letter, the largest crypto exchange in the US says...
Posted by
Reuters

Russia's X5 posts 10.7% jump in second-quarter revenue

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest food retailer X5 reported a 10.7% rise in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, boosted by higher like-for-like sales, an expansion in selling space and a two-fold jump in its online business. Although X5’s online sales accounted for just 2% of its consolidated revenue in...
theblockcrypto.com

Coinbase reports $2 billion in net revenue for second quarter of 2021

Coinbase brought in roughly $2 billion in second-quarter revenue, with the vast majority of that amount coming in the form of transaction revenue from its retail customer base. Per a shareholder letter published Tuesday, Coinbase said it made $1.82 billion in retail-oriented transaction revenue and $102 million in institutional-oriented revenue...
Financial ReportsWorcester Business Journal

ReWalk revenue dips in second quarter, as net loss increases

ReWalk Robotics in Marlborough reported a 13.9% decrease year over year in revenue during the company’s second quarter, according to an earnings report released Monday. Revenue for the company was reported at $1.4 million, compared to $1.7 million during the same quarter a year prior. Net loss for the company...
kitco.com

Gatos Silver delivers record silver production in Q2, boosts net income

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company added that its net income for Q2 2021 was $13.5 million, or $0.23 per share, compared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy