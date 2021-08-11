It May Be Too Early to Prepare Your Data Center for Quantum Computing

Continuous-variable measurement-based quantum computation on cluster states has in recent years shown great potential for scalable, universal, and fault-tolerant quantum computation when combined with the Gottesman-Kitaev-Preskill (GKP) code and quantum error correction. However, no complete fault-tolerant architecture exists that includes everything from cluster-state generation with finite squeezing to gate implementations with realistic noise and error correction. In this work, we propose a simple architecture for the preparation of a cluster state in three dimensions in which gates can be efficiently implemented by gate teleportation. To accommodate scalability, we propose architectures that allow both spatial and temporal multiplexing, with the temporally encoded version requiring as little as two squeezed light sources. Because of its three-dimensional structure, the architecture supports topological qubit error correction, while GKP error correction is efficiently realized within the architecture by teleportation. To validate fault tolerance, the architecture is simulated using surface-GKP codes, including noise from GKP states as well as gate noise caused by finite squeezing in the cluster state. We find a fault-tolerant squeezing threshold of 12.7 dB, with room for further improvement.