Paw Patrol: The Movie Review

WOBURN, MA — Showcase Cinemas is offering a brand new, child-friendly theater experience for the upcoming release of PAW Patrol: The Movie for little ones: Little Pups. Little Pups presentations are meant for kids, and are a fun way to introduce young children to the movies. At all Little Pups presentations, the lights will be halfway up and the volume will be at a comfortable setting so youngsters can fall in love with the movies, even if it’s their first time at the theater. At each 10:30am Little Pups showing, there will also be fewer trailers and lively bonus content to enjoy before the feature, to help get the wiggles out in advance.