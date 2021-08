Senate Democrats on Monday released the full text of the $3.5 trillion budget resolution they’re seeking to pass this week on a party-line vote. The proposal, introduced by Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), is separate from the 2,702-page, $1 trillion infrastructure bill the Senate is expected to pass on Tuesday. Democrats are seeking to pass the resolution using a parliamentary process known as reconciliation, which requires a simple majority of just 50 votes.