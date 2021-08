AUGUSTA, GA: Two Waynesboro, Ga., men and a Greenwood, S.C., man have been sentenced for participating in an illegal gambling operation. Grady Brandon Mobley, 44, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to five years of probation and forfeited $340,084 after pleading guilty to an Information charging him with Prohibition of an Illegal Gambling Business and Fraud and False Statements, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Mobley also must pay $207,716 in restitution to the IRS and Georgia Department of Revenue and pay a fine of $2,000.