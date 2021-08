The Voice fans should prepare themselves. It looks like Blake Shelton has met his bantering match with Ariana Grande. The petite pop superstar held her ground during blind auditions of the show. That’s according to country star Blake Shelton, the longtime coach on The Voice. And the reality singing competition gave fans a taste of the Shelton-Grande connection in an Instagram post, Monday afternoon. There are only six weeks left to count down before the premiere of The Voice. So enjoy.