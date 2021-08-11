Another sex offender was caught trying to reenter U.S. at Mexican border

The Taliban has seized a variety of high-tech weaponry, 25 Republican senators said in a letter to the White House demanding a full accounting of the lost equipment. The GOP senators led by Select Committee on Intelligence Ranking Member Marco Rubio said they were “horrified” to see U.S. weaponry such as UH-60 Black Hawk combat helicopters in the Taliban’s possession, in the letter sent to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday. The lawmakers asked for detailed information about the seized equipment and an assessment of whether Russia, China and Iran could get their hands on the technology.