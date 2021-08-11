Another sex offender was caught trying to reenter U.S. at Mexican border
YUMA, Ariz. – A convicted sex offender was among the more than 1,500 migrants apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from Friday through today. Jorge Ramirez-Rivera, a 45-year-old from El Salvador, was part of a group of seven migrants apprehended at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday near County 23rd Street and the Salinity Canal after illegally entering the United States from Mexico.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
