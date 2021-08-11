Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Modifying COVID-19 Prevention Measures in Correctional Facilities

Longview News-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsiderations for correctional and detention facilities when creating long-term COVID-19 prevention plans as of June 22, 2021. Transcript: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/videos/covid-19-prevention/Webinar-Transcript-508.pdf. This video can also be viewed at.

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Correctional Facilities#Webinar#Cdc Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
phillyvoice.com

Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail can now be offered as a preventive measure, the FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Regeneron's monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment to include prevention after exposure to the virus. If you have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and either haven't been vaccinated, or are vaccinated but still at high risk of severe illness, you can now be given the antibody cocktail to prevent infection. The first injection must be administered within 96 hours of exposure.
Chicago, ILedglentoday.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Mask Requirement For Pre-K-12 Schools, Long-Term Care Facilities, to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 Delta Variant

SPRINGFIELD - Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially announced Wednesday afternoon at a news conference at the Thompson Center in Chicago that there will be a mask mandate for all Pre-Kindergarten-12th-grade schools and daycares across Illinois. Pritzker unveiled a requirement for all students, teachers, and staff to wear masks after the Illinois...
Wailuku, HIMaui News

COVID-19 cases increase at Maui Community Correctional Center

Thirteen staff members and two inmates at the Maui Community Correctional Center have active cases of COVID-19, the Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday. The numbers have increased from the three staff members who had tested positive for COVID as of July 27, when the state Department of Health reported no active inmate cases.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccines effectively prevent hospitalization for seniors

(HealthDay)—The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalization among older adults in the United States, according to research published in the Aug. 6 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Heidi L. Moline, M.D., from...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge issues revised administrative orders strengthening COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and judicial branch facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In response to modified COVID-19 protocols from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued five revised administrative orders, effective Monday, August 9, 2021, strengthening COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and judicial branch facilities. The new orders require masks to be worn by all (except children aged 2 and under), regardless of vaccination status, in state courthouses and judicial facilities located in any Maryland county, or Baltimore City, where there is a COVID-19 community transmission rating by the CDC of “substantial” or “high” on any day after August 6, 2021. Additionally, masks shall be required in state courthouses and judicial facilities for a fourteen-day stabilization period upon a return from “high” or “substantial” to “moderate” or “low” transmission levels.
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

UPMC discusses delta variant and COVID-19 prevention

PITTSBURGH — UPMC leaders discussed the delta variant and COVID-19 prevention at a news conference Tuesday morning. Health officials said the delta variant is now in every region UPMC serves and is more contagious. UPMC said it is expanding access to a COVID-19 outpatient treatment that can be used to...
Public Healthpanolian.com

Getting vaccinated prevents more COVID-19 mutations

With the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading three times as easily as previous strains in Mississippi and unvaccinated patients comprising most of the state’s cases, receiving the vaccine is now more critical than ever to slow the spread. State health leaders are strongly encouraging Mississippians still grappling with vaccine hesitancy...
Cheyenne, WYcheyenneminuteman.com

COVID-19 Mitigation Measure: HPCON B+

Non-Cheyenne ARNG Facilities (Statewide) -Unvaccinated personnel will wear face coverings when unable to maintain 6′ social distancing. -Eliminate group formations (Will be reassessed at next HPCON decision brief on 16 AUG) -Adhere to 6′ social distancing. -Continue daily screening before reporting to work. – Fully vaccinated people who have a...
Augusta County, VANBC 29 News

Health experts: COVID-19 is a “vaccine-preventable disease”

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 cases rise again in the Valley, commonwealth and nation, many people are reconsidering vaccine precautions. The Virginia Department of Health made announcements regarding COVID-19 Tuesday, August 10 at 1:30 p.m. and addressed some common topics. A state epidemiologist, Dr. Lilian Peake, says there’s...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Officials modify back-to-school plans amid COVID-19 case increase

With just weeks — and in some cases, days — until the start of a new school year, rising COVID-19 cases have tri-state-area school leaders adjusting their plans. Still, they remain hopeful that at least some aspects of the coming school year will feel more normal. Local schools are firming...
Lincoln, NEOmaha.com

Nebraska Corrections reports COVID-19 outbreak at intake facility

A COVID-19 outbreak at the intake facility for state prisons in Lincoln has prompted the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services to pause visits and volunteer activities and to ask county jails to hold off on sending new inmates, the department announced Tuesday. Thirty-three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at...
PharmaceuticalsLongview News-Journal

Additional mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine for Moderately to Severely Immunocompromised People

During this COCA Call, presenters will discuss the current data on COVID-19 vaccines in immunocompromised people; the role of additional doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, patients who should be considered to receive these additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, results from the August 13, 2021, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting, and CDC’s guidance on additional COVID-19 doses in immunocompromised people.
EducationNBC Bay Area

State's New School Guidance on COVID-19 Includes ‘Modified Quarantine'

Part of California's new COVID-19 guidance coming out for schools includes what is being dubbed "modified quarantine." Modified quarantine is for unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 and allows the student to continue in-person instruction in the same classroom if they are asymptomatic. Masking must continue, and they must...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
wxxv25.com

Keesler Air Force Base modifies COVID-19 policy

Keesler Air Force Base has announced changes to its COVID-19 policy amid the delta surge. Keesler is now at health protection condition Bravo. Changes to operations at the base include proof of vaccination to use fitness centers at the installation, 50 percent capacity for indoor gatherings and required mask wearing in all indoor federal facilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy