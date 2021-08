EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents arrested two Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members, one of them was previously convicted of murder. Saturday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents working near Mission, Texas, apprehended a group of migrants after they illegally entered the United States. Among the group was a 44 year old male from El Salvador who is a confirmed MS-13 gang member. Record checks also revealed he was convicted of murder in 1996 by a California court and sentenced to three years’ incarceration. The same year, he was convicted of accessory to a felony and sentenced to three years’ confinement. In 2005, he was sentenced to 71 months’ imprisonment for re-entry of a deported alien.