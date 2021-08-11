Cancel
Windom, MN

Windom K9 Unit Helps Yellow Medicine County Law Enforcement Find Evidence In Bean field

By newsknuj
knuj.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindom police dog helped find evidence on Sunday evening. It started when the Yellow Medicine County law enforcement chased a suspect into a bean field. The driver was seen throwing something from the vehicle, and law enforcement contacted the Windom K-9 unit to help find it. K9 Bruno was deployed into the field with crops over waist high to search for evidence. After following the vehicle tracks for several hundred yards and searching about 30 minutes, a knife was located just off the vehicle’s path.

