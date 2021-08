Newark – The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in an arrest of a Bear area man after he collided with a stopped State Police vehicle. At approximately 1:08 a.m. this morning, Saturday August 14, 2021, Troopers were dispatched to the area of I95 southbound just south of Salem Church Road overpass for a report of a disabled vehicle in the far right lane that had run out of gas. Two Troopers assigned to Troop 6 barrack responded to the vehicle and positioned both of their patrol Tahoes directly behind the disabled car in the right lane with their emergency lights illuminated.