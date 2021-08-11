Cottonwood Heights police searching for persons of interest after catalytic converter thefts

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for a two persons of interest after numerous catalytic converter thefts. “On July 30, the pictured suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in the area of 6995 S. Union Park Center in Cottonwood Heights before they were confronted by the victim,” said a Facebook post from the police department. “They then got into a white Dodge Grand Caravan and fled the scene prior to police arrival.” The license plate on the vehicle is California listing 5SWM787, which returns to a different vehicle.