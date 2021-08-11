Cancel
NFL

Saints RB Ty Montgomery Carted Off Training Camp Field

By Scott Prather
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More bad news for the New Orleans Saints. Running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery reportedly suffered an injury at training camp this morning and had to be carted off the field according to multiple media members in attendance. At this point, Saints fans should expect bad news each day of training...

SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

Lafayette, LA
ESPN 1420 has the best sports coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

